BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas has found a way back to the NBA.

It may not be particularly glamorous, but Thomas will be signing a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Shams Charania.

Sources: Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas plans to sign a 10-day deal with New Orleans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2021

The Pelicans currently sit in 12th place in the West, 1.5 games out of the 10th and final spot in the postseason play-in tournament.

Thomas, 32, hasn’t played in the NBA since last February, when he was with the Washington Wizards. He played in 40 games last season, starting 37 of them and averaging 12.2 points with 3.7 assists. He was traded to the Clippers at the trade deadline but was subsequently waived.

No team signed Thomas before the 2020-21 season, though he did get in some work with Team USA in the FIBA AmeriCup qualifying tournament. Thomas played in two games in February, averaging 14 points and 2.5 assists in his 21 minutes on the floor.

An All-Star with the Celtics in 2016 and 2017, Thomas’ career has never been the same since he played through a hip injury during the 2017 postseason with Boston. The Celtics traded him after that postseason to Cleveland, where he played in just 15 games before being traded to the Lakers. He played in 17 games for the Lakers before his season ended due to that same hip injury.

Thomas tried to play for the Denver Nuggets in the 2018-19 season, but he managed to play just 15.1 minutes per night in his 12 games of action.

Thomas has consistently stated his desire to return to the NBA throughout all of his ups and downs, and now he’s getting his chance.