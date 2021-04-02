CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola University Ramblers’ men’s basketball coach Porter Moser is reported to be moving on to coach at the University of Oklahoma.

The OU job opened after Lon Kruger retired. Multiple reports say the job is Moser’s if he wants it. It’s reportedly a six-year deal. Additional reporting indicates he has accepted the offer, but there is no confirmation from either Loyola or Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.

The Naperville native took over a Loyola program in 2011 that had won just 24 games total the previous four years.

After earning just one win his first season, Moser slowly turned things around culminating with a trip to the Final Four in 2018 and another Sweet 16 appearance this year.

Moser, a native of Naperville, took the Rambers to the Sweet Sixteen in this year’s NCAA tournament, including an upset over top seed University of Illinois. In 2018, he guided the Ramblers to the Final Four. That season saw the Ramblers post a team record 32 wins and raised hopes of a first NCAA title since 1963.

Moser wouldn’t say which way he was leaning last Saturday after Oregon State beat Loyola 65-58 in a Midwest Region semifinal. Moser said at the time it was too soon to think about his future in the minutes after a season-ending loss.

Oklahoma will hire Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser to the same position at its program to end a formal coaching search that lasted only a week after the retirement of legendary Sooners coach Lon Kruger, CBS Sports Matt Norlander confirms.

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione flew to Chicago Thursday, a source told CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, and met with Moser to get the deal done. The sides agreed in principle Friday to a six-year contract, according to Norlander. The hiring was originally reported by multiple media sources including Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Moser, 52, comes to the Sooner State via the Midwest as one of the hottest mid-major coaching candidates of the last decade. He took the Ramblers to a Final Four in 2018 and again showcased his coaching chops this March Madness when he led them to a stunning second-round upset of No. 1 seed Illinois before falling to Houston in the Sweet 16.

Creighton is where Moser cut his teeth in college basketball as a player in the late 1980s, and it’s where he got his first assistant gig, too. After one season in Omaha in 1990-1991, he moved on to become an assistant at Texas A&M, Milwaukee and Little Rock over the next decade. His first head opportunity came when Little Rock promoted him in 2000.

At Little Rock, he went 54-35 and put together a résumé that caught the attention of the Missouri Valley. Illinois State came calling in 2003, but that tenure ended in a firing after four seasons in 2007; Moser went 51-67 and failed to make the NCAA Tournament. He spent 2007-2011 as an assistant at Saint Louis. Moser is the second former Little Rock coach to take a new gig this offseason, joining his now-rival at Texas, Chris Beard, after Beard was hired at Texas Thursday.

In 2011, Loyola Chicago tapped him as its next coach, but it wasn’t an immediate success story. The first season the Ramblers went 7-23. The next season 15-16, followed by 10-22. It wasn’t until 2017-18 — when Loyola won 32 games and went to the Final Four — that his star really brightened. The Ramblers won the MVC in that year and in 2018-19 and 2020-21 that helped elevate his profile into a bona fide high major candidate.

Moser, his wife and four children, currently have a home on the North Shore. His daughter, Jordan, plays for the Ramblers women’s team.

