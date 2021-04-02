BOSTON (CBS) — LeBron James is now officially part of Red Sox ownership, and though he won’t be calling the shots for Boston’s baseball team, he’s going to have a say in some important matters.

James took officially his spot in the Fenway Sports Group this week, along with his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, and this isn’t just a title for James. He may soon be providing input on moves by the Red Sox.

That comes according to Tom Werner, chairman of both the Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, both of which are owned by FSG. In an interview with The Athletic, Werner said that both James and Carter will likely be asked for their opinions on some major decisions both by clubs.

“I will be surprised actually if they don’t weigh in (on management decisions of either team), I would welcome their thoughts,” Werner told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. “I think that the relationship that the consumer has with a sporting team is an emotional one. I consider Maverick to be one of my closest friends, and I’ve spent hours with him talking about strategy, coaching, the lessons that I’ve learned from (Liverpool manager) Jurgen Klopp, and the lessons that he’s learned as an astute observer of basketball.

“We have a very collaborative relationship, so I would actually say that their wisdom and their experience is going to be hugely helpful to us going forward,” added Werner.

James’ part of ownership didn’t exactly sit well with Boston baseball fans when news first broke last month, and having the Lakers star — and longtime thorn in the Celtics’ side — have a voice in decisions by the Red Sox certainly won’t either.

But at least with this, Red Sox fans can find a way to blame LeBron for any of the team’s woes going forward.