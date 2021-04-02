BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo missed almost the entire month of March after sustaining a concussion on a hit delivered by Washington’s Tom Wilson. Carlo made it back to game action earlier this week, but his return was short-lived.
Carlo skated to the bench late in the first period, doubled over and clearly in some pain of some kind. He headed to the locker room, and when the team came back for the second period, he was not with them.
After the game — which Pittsburgh won, 4-1 — head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have much of an update on Carlo’s status.
"Upper-body. That's all I got," Cassidy said. "Left, didn't come back. So that's never a good sign."
Cassidy said he’d have a bigger update on Friday.
Carlo, 24, skated more than 22 minutes in Boston's win over the Devils on Tuesday night, his first game since suffering the injury on March 5. Wilson was suspended by the NHL for seven games for delivering that hit to the head of the 6-foot-5 Carlo.
Carlo’s played in 23 games for the Bruins this year, registering two goals and one assists with a plus-1 rating while averaging 18:29 of ice time per game.