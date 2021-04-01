BOSTON (CBS) — Boston-based Uno Pizzeria & Grill is helping its employees get vaccinated – and offering an incentive for them to do so.
The company announced this week it created a "concierge system" to do whatever it takes to help workers get a COVID vaccine, including offering bilingual assistance in navigating vaccine appointment websites, reminding them when their appointment is and reimbursing for transportation to a vaccine site if needed.
On top of that, Uno will give a $50 gift card to every employee that gets vaccinated.
"Our employees are everything to us and we want to continue to put their health and safety first by making the process to secure a vaccine less cumbersome and daunting," CEO Erik Frederick said in a statement. "We hope that every restaurant and food manufacturing company can help their employees in the same way."
Uno tested the concierge program at its frozen pizza plant in Brockton, which has seen some of the highest rates of COVID in the state, and was able to get vaccine appointments for 87% of employees.
Uno has 17 restaurants in Massachusetts and four in New Hampshire.