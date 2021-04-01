STONEHAM (CBS) – A COVID-19 outbreak at St. Patrick Parish has prompted the Stoneham church to cancel its in-person Easter services this year.
In a letter sent to parishioners, Rev. Mario J. Orrigo said a "growing number of staff and clergy" have tested positive for the virus. The church will now suspend in-person gatherings and masses until April 10, including Easter services on Sunday.
"I do not make this decision lightly as it comes during the most sacred and meaningful time in the Church's calendar, Easter. My heart is broken by this news," wrote Orrigo in the letter. "Yet, as we consider how this sacrifice disrupts the plans all of us have made; I am struck by how it can help so many."
Orrigo said the church did “vigorously disinfect all common areas of the parish” prior to the outbreak.
The church will now livestream its Easter event.
St. Patrick Parish says it will post updates on its website and social media accounts about when in-person masses can resume.