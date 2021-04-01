HOPKINTON, R.I. (CBS) – Several birds were killed in a fire that damaged part of an exotic parrot sanctuary in Rhode Island early Thursday morning.
Flames were shooting through the roof of Foster Parrots Ltd. in Hopkinton when firefighters arrived around 5:30 a.m.
According to James Given, a fire inspector for the Rhode Island State Fire Marshall's office, about 100 feet of the building was destroyed. It's not yet known how many birds died, but about 80 were being housed in the section that caught fire.
A quick response by firefighters saved the rest of the building. The parrots from the undamaged portion of the building are safe and still being cared for.
"They have lost some of the birds that were housed here. Very upset over that and trying to take care of the additional birds that are still alive," Given said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. Given said investigators will look to see if there was anything in the electrical or heating systems that could have started the fire.