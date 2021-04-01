BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,455 new confirmed COVID cases in the state on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic past 600,000. There were also 32 additional COVID deaths reported on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 600,632 while the total number of deaths is 16,876.
There were 107,740 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.49%.
There are 700 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, an increase of 10 since Wednesday.
There are an estimated 32,868 active cases in Massachusetts.