CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — A man who barricaded himself in a Claremont building died during an exchange of gunfire with half a dozen New Hampshire state police officers, the attorney general’s office said.
A state police SWAT team was called to the building, described in real estate listings as an industrial warehouse property, late Wednesday. Local police in Claremont had responded to the area earlier for a report of gunshots fired.
Gunfire was exchanged between Jeffrey Ely, 40, and six members of the SWAT team, the attorney general's office said Thursday. An autopsy determined that Ely died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, neck, arms, legs and torso.
No law enforcement officers or other people were hurt. The troopers, whose names have not been released, did not have body or cruiser cameras, the office said.
