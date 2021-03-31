(MARE) – Henry is an outgoing young man of African American descent. He enjoys being active, whether he is playing outside or engaging in sports-related activities. Some of Henry’s other interests include music, dancing, and playing video games. His teachers report that he does well in school.
Legally freed for adoption, Henry would thrive in a permanent family as the youngest or only child. It would be ideal for his future family to initially serve as a visiting resource and build a relationship with Henry over time. One he is placed in his permanent home, Henry will need to maintain contact with his birth mother and his siblings.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.