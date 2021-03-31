(CBS) — Sabra Dipping Company is recalling some Classic Hummus products distributed in 16 states, including Maine, because they might be contaminated with salmonella. About 2,100 cases of the 10-ounce product are being recalled after salmonella was detected in one tub.
The recalled products have a UPC of 300067 and a “Best Before” date of April 26. They were produced on Feb. 10, 2021 between 6 p.m. and midnight. Sabra said it’s unlikely that the product is still on supermarket shelves.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Charged In Dorchester Shooting That Damaged Postal Truck
READ MORE: Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective In Kids Ages 12 To 15
Sabra Dipping Company Issues Limited Voluntary Recall of a Single SKU of Classic Hummus https://t.co/33vBBybq0R pic.twitter.com/EWzN3vZ8uS
— U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) March 30, 2021
The other states impacted by the recall are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
There have not yet been any reports of consumer illness linked to the recall. Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.
Anyone who bought the recalled hummus is urged to return it. They can call Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 for more information.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts RMV: No Vehicle Inspections On Last Day Of March Due To System Issue
Click here to read the recall notice.