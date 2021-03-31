BOSTON (CBS) – Jordan Frank says it’s more important to be on the field and not cheering from the sidelines. That’s why his family jumped at the opportunity to participate in a vaccine clinical trial. His 13-year-old daughter Zoey has already received two shots.

“This isn’t something you can opt out of. To me, getting vaccinated is a public good that we all have to take part in,” said Frank.

His daughter is taking part in Moderna’s trial of 3,000 children. However, Pfizer has announced it has completed its findings in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age calling its vaccine 100 percent effective against COVID-19.

Dr. Rick Malley at Children’s Hospital in Boston says he’s encouraged but wants to see the data supporting the findings. “I think it’s very exciting that in over 1,000 adolescents the company is stating it did not have any concerns over the tolerability or the safety of this vaccine,” said Dr. Malley.

Some parents tell WBZ-TV they’ll take a wait and see looking for more information themselves about potential side effects. “It’s the first round with kids,” said parent Nisa Webster outside Children’s Hospital where she was bringing her 15-year-old son for an appointment. “There’s a lot unknown especially with kids and I would definitely want a lot of information.”

With FDA approval, which is still pending, it could mean teens and pre-teens getting a shot before the start of school in the fall. At 16 years old, Emily O’Connor is already vaccine eligible and had an appointment Wednesday without hesitation. “Once I get it I can go into more public spaces with that extra layer of assurance,” Emily said.

For Jordan Frank, getting shots into the arms of children can only be good for their education. “It will work to give school administrators more confidence in planning, telling parents they can bring their children back to school and parents back to work,” Frank said.

