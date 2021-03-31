WINCHESTER (CBS) — A man accused of killing a woman in the Winchester Library was found not guilty by reason of insanity Wednesday. Jeffrey Yao will now be committed to Bridgewater State Hospital, likely for the rest of his life.
Yao was charged with murdering 22-year-old Deane Stryker at the library in 2018 in a random attack.
Prosecutors said the attack upon Stryker, an aspiring doctor, was unprovoked while she was sitting at a library table. A 77-year-old man was also stabbed while he attempted to stop Yao.
The trial was quick, as the only witnesses were a doctor and the defendant. There was no jury in the trial; the ruling was made by a judge.