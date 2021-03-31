BOSTON (CBS) — A new baseball season is set to begin. For Jackie Bradley Jr., the dawn of this new season will also mean his first year as a big leaguer starting somewhere other than Boston.

So before getting to work for his new team in Milwaukee, Bradley took some time this week to share his appreciation for the decade that he spent in the Boston organization.

The 30-year-old was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2011 draft out of South Carolina. After just two seasons in the minors, he debuted in MLB on Opening Day of the 2013 season. He established himself as a full-time starter in 2016, and he helped the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, when he earned ALCS MVP honors.

“My baseball career in New England has been one that’s challenged me to always be present in the moment. And to always be better than the day before,” he wrote. “These memories and accomplishments would not have been possible without God, hard work, dedication, family, friends, teammates, coaches, and support staff. The relationships I’ve made over the years, both on and off the field, have helped me to become the player and person I am today –and I’m so grateful for that.”

It has been an honor to play for the @RedSox. Thank you for everything, Boston. @PlayersTribune 📝: https://t.co/zHJyt3UGEN pic.twitter.com/enlzD1pw43 — Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) March 31, 2021

A Gold Glove winner in 2018 and an All-Star in 2016, Bradley signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Brewers this spring.