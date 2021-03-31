Robert Kraft Hopeful Gillette Stadium Can Host Fans At Full Capacity Come SeptemberRobert Kraft reiterated the Patriots' hope to welcome fans back at full capacity in the fall.

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Doesn't Regret Letting Tom Brady Go: 'It Is What It Is'"To be frank, no," Robert Kraft answered. "This was about doing what's right for our team."

Robert Kraft Weighs In On Patriots' Quarterback Situation: 'We Have To Get That Position Solidified'"Look, the quarterback is the most important position on the team. We know that. He touches the ball over 70 times [per game]. So one way or another, we have to get that position solidified."

Robert Kraft Hopes Patriots' Big Spending Leads To Big Turnaround -- But Admits Team's Drafting Must ImproveRobert Kraft said the Patriots were in a unique position to take advantage of free agency, and he hopes that leads to good things in 2021. But he admitted that if the Patriots want to go on another run of success, the team's drafting must improve.

Chris Hogan, Former Patriots Receiver, Claimed By Cannons Of Premier Lacrosse LeagueChris Hogan used to play receiver for the New England Patriots. Now he'll be playing midfield for the Boston Cannons.