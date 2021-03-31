BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses are still being thrown out and wasted in Massachusetts, but not as often as earlier this year.
The I-Team obtained updated records from the Department of Public Health showing a total of 1,631 doses have been thrown away.READ MORE: 3-Year-Old Nearly Drowns After Falling Into Pool At New Bedford Home
WBZ first reported last month that between December and February 17, 1,204 doses had been wasted. New records show another 427 doses were thrown away between February 18 and March 11.READ MORE: 'We're Going To Be Filled,' Easter Brunch Sells Out As Diners Return To Massachusetts' Restaurants
The most common reason cited is that there were unused doses left over in an opened multi-dose vial.MORE NEWS: State Says No Link Between National Fireworks Site And Hanover Cancer Cluster
As of Wednesday, 1,335,709 people have been fully vaccinated.