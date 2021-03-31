BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Hogan used to play receiver for the New England Patriots. Now he’ll be playing midfield for the Boston Cannons.
In February, Hogan announced that after a nine-year NFL career, he was declaring for the Premier Lacrosse League entry draft. Hogan went undrafted, but the 33-year-old was claimed by the Cannons Lacrosse Club on Wednesday. The Cannons were formally based in Boston when it was a part of Major League Lacrosse.
He played lacrosse in college and was captain of the Penn State team, but used his final year of college eligibility to play football a Monmouth University in New Jersey. He went undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft, signing with the Buffalo Bills. Hogan spent his first four NFL seasons in Buffalo before joining the Patriots for three seasons. He played for the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets to close out his football career.
Hogan caught 216 passes during his NFL career, winning a pair of Super Bowls with the Patriots. His biggest game in New England came in the 2016 AFC Championship, when Hogan destroyed the Steelers for nine catches, 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a Patriots victory.
As a junior at Penn State, Hogan scored 29 goals and earned All-ECAC honors. Now he'll get his shot as a professional. The PLL season begins on June 4.