BOSTON (CBS) — A postal truck in Boston was hit several times by gunfire on Tuesday. Police said it happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Quincy and Dacia Streets in Dorchester.
The truck, along with a nearby fences and other cars on the street, had bullet hole damage.
Police said a 17-year-old brought himself to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound that is believed to have happened during the shooting.
The USPS driver was not injured.
The USPS driver was not injured.

A suspect who matched the description of someone attempting the flee the area was arrested. Police said 21-year-old Dion Caruthers of Roxbury was stopped after a brief pursuit and they discovered a loaded handgun inside his jacket pocket.
Caruthers faces charges for unlawful possession of a firearm but police said it’s unclear if he was involved in the shooting.