SANDWICH (CBS) — Eighty-nine right whales, including three mom-calf pairs were spotted by the Center for Coastal Studies on March 21. That is the most they’ve seen in any one day this season.
“We had the best weather we’ve seen all season, with low winds, great visibility, and gorgeous views. We began our survey in the south of the bay, and found a relatively large group of right whales feeding just offshore of Sandy Neck, including all three mom-calf pairs,” the Center wrote on Facebook.READ MORE: Retired Boston Police Captain Richard Evans Charged In Overtime Fraud Probe
Moms Millipede, Nauset, and Bocce were spotted with calves nearby.READ MORE: Watch Live @ 1: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Gov. Baker To Tour Hynes COVID Vaccine Site
Another whale, Marlin, “appeared to be having the time of his life tail-slapping at the surface,” they reported.MORE NEWS: Brimfield Antique Shows And Flea Markets Will Open In May, With Limited Participation
The center is researching different food sources around the bay since whales appear to be feeding more in the southern end than further north.