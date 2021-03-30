BOSTON (CBS) — We are at the point where we genuinely and truly have no earthly idea what the Patriots plan to do at quarterback. But we do know they continue to gain as much intel as possible on all of the top prospects before next month’s draft.

On Tuesday, that means heading to Columbus to take in the Ohio State pro day, which will of course feature highly touted quarterback prospect Justin Fields.

According to SI’s Albert Breer, Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf will be in attendance on Tuesday.

Also in C'bus … • Lions exec Chris Spielman, TEs coach Ben Johnson. • Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, HC Matt Rhule, director of player personnel Pat Stewart. • Broncos GM George Paton, QBs coach Mike Shula. • Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson. • Patriots exec Eliot Wolf. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 30, 2021

Wolf, who was hired last March, was also in attendance for Zach Wilson’s pro day last week. The Patriots also had a scout at Trey Lance’s pro day, and they had two people in attendance for Trevor Lawrence’s pro day.

Fields was the Buckeyes’ starter for the past two years, throwing for 5,373 yards in 22 games, with 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fields — who’s expected to be drafted in the first round, in a draft that’s packed with top-level quarterbacks — is obviously the biggest name involved with Tuesday’s pro day in Ohio. But he’s far from the only Buckeyes player to be putting his skills on display for NFL executives. The other participants are:

LB Tuf Borland

LB Baron Browning

P Drue Chrisman

DE Jonathon Cooper

OL Wyatt Davis

TE Luke Farrell

K Blake Haubeil

TE Jake Hausmann

LB Justin Hilliard

WR C.J. Saunders

RB Trey Sermon

DT Tommy Togiai

LB Pete Werner

The Patriots currently have Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on their QB depth chart. Jimmy Garoppolo figures to be a possibility to join the team if/when the 49ers decide to cut him free. The Patriots also own the 15th overall pick and could make a huge move to climb into the top 10 if they identify their future QB in the draft.