BRIMFIELD (CBS/AP) — The small Massachusetts town known for its outdoor summer antiques shows has given the go-ahead for them to resume this year, but not everyone is on board.
The Brimfield Select Board on Monday voted to allow this year's Brimfield Outdoor Antiques Shows and Flea Markets to go on after the town's Health Board met last week with state officials to discuss the logistics of the shows, which bring tens of thousands of people to town to shop a mile-long stretch of markets, The Telegram & Gazette reported.
This year’s three shows are scheduled for May 11-16, July 13-18, and Sept. 7-12. Last year’s shows were canceled because of the pandemic.
Some of the promoters who provide the space for vendors said they will opt out of the May show citing COVID-19 safety concerns.
The Brimfield Antique Flea Markets Guide Facebook Page listed the shows that will not be opening in May: Hertan’s, Central Park, Stephen’s Place, Quaker Acres, Heart O the Mart, May’s, Mahogany Ridge, New England Motel, Collins Apple Barn, Dealer’s Choice, Midway, Brimfield Acres North, Shelton’s and Sturtevant’s. Others could be opting out in the coming days.
“It would be impossible to conduct a successful show for either our vendors or our shoppers under the current regulations,” said Klia Ververidis, spokesperson for the Brimfield Show Promoters Association, according to Masslive.com.
Those who do open will be asked to provide a safety plan to the town's health agent, who will review plans with the state Department of Labor Standards.
