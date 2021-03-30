Patriots Attending Justin Fields' Pro Day At Ohio StateThe Patriots continue to gain as much intel as possible on all of the top prospects before next month's draft.

Evan Fournier Misses Everything In Celtics DebutEvan Fournier did not make the best first impression on the Boston Celtics.

Celtics Let Marcus Smart's Mental Mishap Spiral Out Of ControlMarcus Smart suffered a bad brain cramp at a key point in Monday night's loss to the Pelicans, which sent the Celtics spiraling.

Son Of Browns' Wide Receiver Ryan Switzer Recovering After Surgery At Boston Children's HospitalCleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his infant son is recovering after undergoing surgery at Boston Children's Hospital.

Zion Scores 28, Pelicans Beat Celtics 115-109Zion Williamson scored 28 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held on after blowing most of a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to beat Boston 115-109 on Monday night in the Celtics' first game in front of their home fans since before the pandemic.