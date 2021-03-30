WALTHAM (CBS) — Boston Dynamics is debuting a new robot with a simple objective: Move boxes. “Stretch” is the Waltham-based company’s first foray into warehouse automation.
“The multi-purpose mobile robot is designed to tackle a number of tasks where rapid box moving is required, first starting with truck unloading and later expanding into order building,” Boston Dynamics said in a statement. “Stretch’s technology builds upon Boston Dynamics’ decades of advancements in robotics to create a flexible, easily-integrated solution that can work in any warehouse to increase their flow of goods, improve employee safety in physically difficult tasks and lower expensive fixed automation costs.”READ MORE: Retired Boston Police Captain Richard Evans Charged In Overtime Fraud Probe
Stretch has an omni-directional base to get around loading docks, a lightweight arm and a “smart-gripper” to handle a variety of boxes. A video from the company released Monday shows Stretch quickly moving boxes around lifting the company’s robot dog “Spot” out of one box.READ MORE: Do COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Infertility? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions
Boston Dynamics said it hopes Stretch can be used to tackle the most “injury-prone” tasks as more and more people order items for delivery online. Stretch is expected to be released commercially in 2022.MORE NEWS: 'Hitchhiking Lizard' Stows Away In Car From Florida To Massachusetts