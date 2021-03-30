BOSTON (CBS) – The Animal Rescue League of Boston took in a “hitchhiking lizard” that stowed away for a ride from Florida to Massachusetts.
The lizard was brought in to ARL's Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center last week.
The person who brought the reptile in said it somehow got into their car's interior when they were leaving Florida. After finding the lizard upon returning to Massachusetts, the person brought it to the shelter.
The Brown Anole lizard is a non-native of Massachusetts, so it was taken to a reptile rescue organization in Connecticut to be rehomed.
“ARL commends these actions and reminds the pubic that non-native species should never be released into the wild, as they can create vast ecological problems,” the organization said. “Any non-native species should be taken to a rescue organization like ARL – our local environment will thank you!”