BOSTON (CBS) – AJ Quetta, the Bishop Feehan hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game earlier this year, is “way ahead of expectations” in his recovery. Quetta was critically injured when he crashed into the boards during a game on January 26.
In an update posted to the AJ's Army Instagram page, his father said he is weaning off the ventilator and things are "starting to move in the right direction."
Anthony Quetta Sr. said AJ is currently working 3-4 hours a day in the gym at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta and therapists are encouraged by his determination and progress.
“Needless to say, your support and encouragement have been an enormous factor in his success,” Anthony Quetta Sr. said.
AJ is expected to leave the Shepherd Center by the end of May and continue rehab at Journey Forward in Canton, Massachusetts until July. After that, he is expected to go to the Miami Project, where he will undergo experimental treatment and trials.
A GoFundMe page for AJ has raised more than $1 million.