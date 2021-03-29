BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is no longer a member of the Patriots. But the man still likes to celebrate his New England holidays.
The quarterback shared a post to his Instagram on Sunday, March 28. It’s a date that means nothing to most of the country, but for the six-state region in the northeast corner of this great land, it of course is a reminder of one thing and one thing only: the historic comeback from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Really, any time the numbers “3” and “28” are juxtaposed in any scenario, the famous (or infamous, depending on your view) comeback pops into the mind of most sports fans. So when the calendar hits 3-28, Patriots fans obviously get a little extra pep in their steps.
For Brady, it meant sharing a picture of the moment after James White crossed the goal line in overtime to score the winning points. Julian Edelman’s jumping into the MVP’s arms, David Andrews is getting in on the fun, Joe Thuney is collapsed on the turf, and LeGarrette Blount is running wild into the end zone to tackle White in celebration.
Though it was only five years ago, that game does feel a bit like ancient history. Brady and the Patriots lost the next year’s Super Bowl, then won the Super Bowl the year after that. Brady’s of course moved on since then, winning yet another Super Bowl this past season, in his first professional year away from Bill Belichick and the Patriots.
While times have changed, those memories are forever. And while Brady isn’t usually into looking back, even he made an exception on 3-28.