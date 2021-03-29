BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will start their seven-game homestand without one of their best players. Jaylen Brown will miss Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a left hip contusion, the team announced Monday morning.
It’s obviously not an ideal situation for Boston, with Brown the team’s second-leading scorer at 24.5 points per game this season — a career-best for Brown. The 24-year-old has been racking up some big minutes lately, averaging 35 minutes of action over the last eight games, including a 40-minute showing against Memphis last Monday.
In addition to Brown, the Celtics will also be without forward Semi Ojeleye (left side strain), guard Romeo Langford (Health & Safety Protocol) and center Tristan Thompson (Health & Safety Protocol).
New swingman Evan Fournier (Health & Safety Protocol) was updated from questionable to available on Monday afternoon and will make his Boston debut against the Pelicans. Acquired from the Magic at last week’s trade deadline, Fournier could get the start in place of Brown.