BOSTON (CBS) — Evan Fournier might make his Celtics debut Monday night when Boston starts a seven-game homestand at TD Garden. The new Celtics swingman is listed as questionable for Boston’s tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans.
That means Celtics fans may get to see the new guy in their first game back at TD Garden in over a year.
Fournier, acquired by Boston for a pair of second-round picks at last week's trade deadline, missed Saturday's game in Oklahoma City due to COVID-19 protocols. He had flown into Boston on Friday for his physical and was ruled out for Saturday's game.
But Fournier was listed as “questionable” on Sunday night’s injury report, meaning his absence wasn’t likely linked to a positive COVID test.
Fournier averaged 20 points per game for the Magic this season, hitting 46 percent of his shots from the floor and 39 percent from downtown. He should provide some solid shooting and playmaking off the bench for Boston the rest of the season.
While Fournier has a chance to play Monday, both Tristan Thompson and Romeo Langford were ruled out due to health and safety protocols.