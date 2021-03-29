Report: Stephon Gilmore Would Be 'Very Open' To Extension With PatriotsThe Stephon Gilmore trade rumors have evolved into a potential extension from the Patriots for the star cornerback.

NFL Reporter Advises Everyone To Ignore All The Jimmy Garoppolo RumorsAccording to one NFL reporter, we should ignore just about all of the noise surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo right now.

Evan Fournier Questionable To Make Celtics Debut Monday Night Vs. PelicansEvan Fournier might make his Celtics debut Monday night when Boston starts a seven-game homestand at TD Garden.

With NFL Going To 17 Games, Will Someone Finally Break Randy Moss' Touchdown Record?Now that NFL receivers have an extra game, will SOMEBODY threaten Randy Moss as the single-season touchdown king?

Celtics Get To See Fans Again As Team Starts 7-Game HomestandWith seven straight games at home, and fans back in the stands, it's a great opportunity for the Celtics to go on a much-needed run.