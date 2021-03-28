BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,817 new confirmed COVID cases and 29 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 592,778 while the total number of deaths is 16,775.READ MORE: First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Dispensary On East Coast Opens In Brockton
There were 75,179 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Coast Guard Helps Injured Fisherman 60 Miles South Of Nantucket
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.28%.
There are 657 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, an increase of three since Saturday.MORE NEWS: Xavier Louis-Jacques Identified As 19-Year-Old Killed In Shooting Near Cambridge Baseball Field
There are an estimated 30,772 active cases in Massachusetts.