BOSTON (CBS) — The Coast Guard used MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from the Cape Cod Air Station to help an injured fisherman early Sunday. It happened 60 miles south of Nantucket, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.
Around 3:30 a.m., they was notified that a 41-year-old crewmember of commercial fishing vessel Furious got a hand injury and needed help. The fisherman was safely hoisted into the helicopter around 7 a.m.
He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. No word on his current condition.