WALTHAM (CBS) — The City of Waltham is waiting to decide if parts of Moody Street will be shut down for outdoor dining this year. The Traffic Commission discussed the issue on Friday but is putting off that decision until at least next week.
Last year, Waltham was one of the first communities to close off a street to traffic. Restaurant owners said it helped them survive the pandemic.
Owners of other small businesses argued Friday that the street closure is unfair because it restricts parking access for their customers.
"If we find a solution, it has to be for everybody, not for just a few restaurants on that part of the Moody Street," one man said.
One proposed solution would allow one-way traffic on the street.