BOSTON (CBS) – Saturday is the first of four days Massachusetts has designated to educators at mass COVID vaccination sites in the upcoming weeks.
According to Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, about 25,000 appointments would be available exclusively for educators at the seven sites.
"All other vaccine providers, including regional collaboratives, are encouraged, but not required, to restrict their appointments to K through 12 educators, childcare workers, and K through 12 school staff on these days," Lt. Governor Karyn Polito said at a news conference when the dates were announced.
The other three days are:
- Saturday, April 3
- Saturday, April 10
- Sunday, April 11
Massachusetts currently has mass vaccine sites at Eastfield Mall in Springfield, Natick Mall, Gillette Stadium, Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, Reggie Lewis Center, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, and Hynes Convention Center. The Fenway Park site is open through March 27 until it is phased out.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.