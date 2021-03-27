BOSTON (CBS) – It was a gorgeous start to the last weekend of March. Under bright sunshine, highs climbed into the 60s, with 50s in Boston and the Cape and Islands thanks to a developing sea breeze.

There will be no rinse and repeat like we had last weekend. Low pressure and an approaching cold front will bring scattered rain and wind for Sunday.

Sunday morning will start off dry with increasing clouds and temps in the low 40s. If you need to take the dog for walk or run any errands, early morning will be your best bet. Scattered rain will develop mid-morning and become widespread by lunchtime.

Expect downpours through the afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Wind gusts 30-45 mph are likely to develop over southeast New England late Sunday afternoon. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms possible late afternoon and evening with the main threats being lightning and damaging wind gusts.

Showers will exit the region from west to east between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., lingering last over the Cape and Islands.

Beneficial rainfall amounts will range from 0.50 to 1.25”, isolated higher amounts possible where thunderstorms develop.

While the rain will have come to an end, we’ll shift our attention to the strong and potentially damaging wind threat Sunday night into Monday afternoon. In the wake of the cold front passage, westerly winds may gust 40 to 55 mph, with the strongest gusts Monday morning into the early afternoon.

The east side of the Berkshires, the higher elevations of Worcester County and the outer Cape and Cape Ann may experience some of the strongest wind gusts.

Minor tree and power line damage is possible, leading to isolated to scattered power outages. Winds will wind down a bit by the afternoon, but still gust 25 to 35 mph. Wind advisories are likely to be issued by Sunday.

Monday will be bright, but cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures do warm up to finish off March with highs in the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine will fade behind clouds late Wednesday as our next system approaches with rain likely to kick off April. We’ll continue to update timing and rain amounts as new information arrives, so stay tuned!