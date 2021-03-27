BOSTON (CBS) – For the second time in franchise history, the Boston Pride are NWHL champions.

The fourth-seeded Pride defeated the second-seeded Minnesota Whitecaps 4-3 at Warrior Arena in Brighton on Saturday to win the Isobel Cup. Boston’s first title came during the NWHL’s inaugural season in 2015-2016.

2021 Isobel Champions pic.twitter.com/GQ2M3ufxdV — Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) March 28, 2021

After falling behind 1-0 after the first period, Boston responded with three goals in the second. Mary Parker knotted the contest at one about two and a half minutes into the second period, and captain Jillian Dempsey put the Pride ahead 2-1 a little over 12 minutes later.

Where mama keeps the peanut butter

🚨: @JilliantDempsey pic.twitter.com/xphNLQtAq4 — Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) March 28, 2021

The Pride added a power play goal later in the second period from Lexie Laing.

Sandwiched between two goals from Minnesota in the third period, Taylor Wenczkowski power play goal in the final frame proved be the decider.

The Pride’s title is even more sweet considering their dreams of winning it all were halted twice by the coronavirus in the last year. Last March, COVID canceled their Isobel Cup Final against Minnesota. Then this February in Lake Placid, this season’s semifinal game against Toronto was postponed due to an outbreak.

Luckily the semis and the title game were rescheduled for this weekend. And after all the pauses, the Pride come out champions.