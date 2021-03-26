BOSTON (CBS) — Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey will give her first coronavirus update since assuming office, and then get vaccinated Friday morning.
The mayor’s office said she’ll be joined at the Roxbury YMCA at 11 a.m. by Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez and Boston EMS Chief Jim Hooley to talk COVID trends, testing and vaccination data. After a media availability, Janey will receive her COVID vaccine.
Janey will also volunteer at the Martin Luther King Towers vaccination clinic in the morning.
