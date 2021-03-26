Trading Daniel Theis Gives Robert Williams More Opportunity -- And That's A Good ThingIn moving Daniel Theis at the deadline, Danny Ainge opened the door for even more Rob Williams the rest of the way.

Garrett Whitlock, The Red Sox' Surprise Breakout Star Of Spring, Makes Opening Day RosterAlex Cora met with the media Friday morning in Fort Myers and announced the kind of news that managers love to deliver: Garrett Whitlock has made the Red Sox' Opening Day roster.

Eduardo Rodriguez Scratched From Red Sox' Opening Day Start With 'Dead Arm'The 27-year-old was set to make his return for the Red Sox next week, getting the honor of being the team's Opening Day starter. That return, though, will have to wait.

When Will We See The Newest Celtics Suit Up For Boston?When will we see Evan Fournier make his Celtics debut? Danny Ainge shed some light on that Friday morning.

'Nice To Hear Them Again': Bruins Happy To Have Fans Back At TD GardenFor the first time in over a year, the Boston Bruins played in front of some home fans.