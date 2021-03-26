TYNGSBORO (CBS) – Tyngsborough Elementary School is going fully remote next week following a COVID-19 outbreak in the school.
"It sounds to me like it is a cluster. I know my son's classroom wasn't impacted, but various other classrooms were," said parent Jillian Maine.
The district says on Wednesday it sent home students and staff from a particular classroom after a case of COVID-19 was detected, confirming in-school transmission.
On Thursday, more elementary school students tested positive, which forced the district to make the decision to physically close the school building starting Monday.
A letter went home to parents explaining the coronavirus outbreak.
In the letter, Superintendent of Tyngsborough Elementary School Dr. Michael Flanagan said, “While our goal is to return to school in-person on April 5, this will obviously depend on the continued impact of the virus on our students and staff. I want to remind everyone that this virus is still very active.”
Maine wasn't surprised the virus was found in the school.
“I guess it’s to be expected. I have mixed feelings about should students have returned to school prior to April vacation,” said Maine. “It’s just the nature of the beast.”