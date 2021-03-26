BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Amazon had a testy and heated exchange on Twitter Thursday night.

It started with a tweet from Warren accusing Amazon and other big corporations of exploiting loopholes and tax havens “to pay close to nothing in taxes.”

Giant corporations like Amazon report huge profits to their shareholders – but they exploit loopholes and tax havens to pay close to nothing in taxes. That’s just not right – and it’s why I’ll be introducing a bill to make the most profitable companies pay a fair share. pic.twitter.com/vPrmGbjUKW — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 25, 2021

She said she planned to introduce a bill to make the “most profitable companies” pay their fair share of taxes.

Amazon fired back, saying they have paid “billions of dollars in corporate taxes over the past few years alone.” The company challenged the senator to change the laws if she didn’t like them.

1/3 You make the tax laws @SenWarren; we just follow them. If you don’t like the laws you’ve created, by all means, change them. Here are the facts: Amazon has paid billions of dollars in corporate taxes over the past few years alone. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021

“You make the tax laws @SenWarren ; we just follow them. If you don’t like the laws you’ve created, by all means, change them. Here are the facts: Amazon has paid billions of dollars in corporate taxes over the past few years alone.”

Amazon also added a parting shot, tweeting – “And while you’re working on changing the tax code, can we please raise the federal minimum wage to $15?”

3/3 So what have we done about that? $350B in investments since 2010 & 400K new US jobs last year alone. And while you’re working on changing the tax code, can we please raise the federal minimum wage to $15? — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021

That got a reaction from Warren, who wrote:

I didn’t write the loopholes you exploit, @amazon – your armies of lawyers and lobbyists did. But you bet I’ll fight to make you pay your fair share. And fight your union-busting. And fight to break up Big Tech so you’re not powerful enough to heckle senators with snotty tweets. https://t.co/3vCAI93MST — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 26, 2021

“I didn’t write the loopholes you exploit, @amazon – your armies of lawyers and lobbyists did. But you bet I’ll fight to make you pay your fair share. And fight your union-busting. And fight to break up Big Tech so you’re not powerful enough to heckle senators with snotty tweets.”