BOSTON (CBS) – The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston is expanding with help from the federal government so it can administer 7,000 doses per day.
Governor Charlie Baker's office said Massachusetts received approval to become a FEMA mass vaccination site Friday. That means it will get an extra 6,000 federal doses daily, in addition to the 1,000 daily doses supplied by the state. The expansion will start Wednesday, March 31.
Anyone interested in booking an appointment at the Hynes should pre-register at vaccinesignup.mass.gov.
“There will be no disruption to the appointment process with this federal expansion,” Baker’s office said in a statement.
They said the Hynes site was selected based on data analysis including the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index, population needs and available public transit for people to get to the convention center.