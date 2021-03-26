Jimmy Garoppolo (Likely) Now Available, After 49ers Trade Up For No. 3 Overall PickThe 49ers just jumped up in the draft, leading us to reasonably assume that Jimmy Garoppolo is now available.

Ainge Called TPE Audible After Sensing 'Discouragement' From CelticsDanny Ainge had said that he wanted to save the TPE for the summer, but instead he used it on Evan Fournier ahead of the deadline. He explained why he had the change of heart on Friday.

Patriots In Attendance For Zach Wilson's Pro DayThe Patriots' due diligence on all of the draft's top quarterback continued on Friday, as the team had a representative on hand to watch Zach Wilson's pro day.

Trading Daniel Theis Gives Robert Williams More Opportunity -- And That's A Good ThingIn moving Daniel Theis at the deadline, Danny Ainge opened the door for even more Rob Williams the rest of the way.

Garrett Whitlock, The Red Sox' Surprise Breakout Star Of Spring, Makes Opening Day RosterAlex Cora met with the media Friday morning in Fort Myers and announced the kind of news that managers love to deliver: Garrett Whitlock has made the Red Sox' Opening Day roster.