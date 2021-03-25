CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has increased for the second week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of towns in the high-risk red category is 32, up from 20 last week.

State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:

Barnstable, Bellingham, Blackstone, Brewster, Chicopee, Dennis, Fall River, Freetown, Hanson, Harwich, Haverhill, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lee, Lowell, Lynn, Mashpee, Methuen, Millis, Monson, New Bedford, North Attleboro, Palmer, Pembroke, Plainville, Plymouth, Sandwich, Southwick, Sutton, Templeton, West Bridgewater, Yarmouth.

