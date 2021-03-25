Shuttle Buses Will Replace Orange Line Service For An Extra Week After DerailmentThe MBTA will continue using shuttle buses in replacement of Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Sullivan Square stations until April 11.

4 minutes ago

Massachusetts Reports 2,274 New COVID Cases, 39 Additional DeathsThere were 111,753 total new tests reported.

10 minutes ago

New Gorilla Habitat Is Under Construction At The Franklin Park ZooThe gorillas at the Franklin Park Zoo are getting a new $8.1 million home, and zoo visitors will soon get to see it for themselves.

21 minutes ago

All NH Residents Will Be Eligible To Make COVID Vaccine Appointments By End Of Next WeekPeople 40-49 years old can sign up starting Monday followed by people 30-39 years old on Wednesday. On April 2, every New Hampshire resident 16 years old and above is eligible. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse has the story.

28 minutes ago

Some Waltham Businesses Oppose Moody Street Outdoor Dining PlanThe city appears ready to once again close down several blocks on Moody Street to allow outdoor dining starting in April. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

32 minutes ago