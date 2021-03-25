BOSTON (CBS) – From the outside, the property west of Boston looks like a typical suburban home atop a hill. A closer look at what was written above the “For Sale” sign had neighbors doing a double take.

“That was my first reaction, like it’s definitely haunted,” said neighbor Emily Karlsson.

The words “Not Haunted” written in red letters certainly makes you question whether there’s something paranormal about the four bed, three bath listing in Middlesex County. Neighbors asked WBZ-TV not to reveal where the house is to protect their privacy.

“I was surprised and amused,” said Margot Bloomstein.

Bloomstein’s tweet of the unusual sign went viral, gaining more than 12,000 retweets in just one day.

This just went up around the corner and I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS. pic.twitter.com/6iQigFQco5 — Margot Bloomstein (@mbloomstein) March 24, 2021

When asked if she thinks the home is haunted, she replied, “No, I mean, this is not ever a scary area or anything. It’s just another house.”

The sign has since been removed and those who live nearby are chalking it up to a prank. Joke or not, it’s turned a lot of heads in this quiet area.

“I stopped and thought it was a joke, but it made me laugh,” said Karlsson.

Neighbor Lyle Webster called it an unusual sales technique.

“My family has owned this land for over a century,” he said. “I’ve been through the entire property – it’s not haunted I can tell you.”

The once beautiful home boasts high ceilings, even a formal dining room. Just no ghosts.

“I’d say, it seems like a fun prank,” said Bloomstein.