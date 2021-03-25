CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will announce Thursday when the remainder of the state’s residents will become eligible for the COVID vaccine.
Currently, New Hampshire is in Phase 2b of its vaccine plan. People over 50 years old, teachers and those with two or more medical conditions are among the residents who can sign up for the vaccine.
Next will be Phase 3a, when people under 50 years old with one or more medical condition will become eligible.
Sununu will announce during his weekly press conference when Phase 3a will start, and the timeline for the final phase when shots will be available for everyone about the age of 16.
"The team continues to get doses into arms as quickly as the federal government delivers them," Sununu said. "We are accelerating our efforts and as I've long said, within the very near future every Granite Stater 16+ will be able to register for the vaccine. New Hampshire is moving full speed ahead."
Visit Vaccines.nh.gov to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.