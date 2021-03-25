New 'State-Of-The-Art' Outdoor Gorilla Habitat Will Open At Franklin Park Zoo This SummerThe gorillas at the Franklin Park Zoo are getting a new $8.1 million home, and zoo visitors will soon get an up-close experience.

55 minutes ago

AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Slightly Less Effective Than First ReportedThe company now says its vaccine is 76% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 versus the 79% they reported earlier this week.

1 hour ago

Report: Patriots 'Still Sniffing' Around On Jimmy Garoppolo Trade, Not Committed To Cam NewtonBill Belichick has responded to his first losing season in 20 years by adding loads of talent up and down his roster. He might not be done -- and he might still be looking to target the most important position on the field. Geoff Petrulis reports.

1 hour ago

WBZ News Update For March 25Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

2 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 25Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago