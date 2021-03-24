BOSTON (CBS) — There have been a lot of trade rumors surrounding Celtics big man Tristan Thompson, and now there are rumblings that he isn’t well liked in the Boston locker room. But Celtics players have come out to say that those rumblings simply aren’t true.
Thompson was signed to a two-year deal over the offseason to give the Celtics a little more size on the floor and some more attitude in the locker room. Apparently, that attitude hasn’t been well received by some, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. He said that he has heard that Thompson has not made many friends in the Boston locker room on an episode of The Mismatch podcast, saying that the big man “is not loved” by his teammates.READ MORE: James White 'Expected' To Re-Sign With Patriots
However, Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker were quick to shoot down those rumors on Tuesday night.
— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 23, 2021
Why the hat? It’s sometimes used to say someone is “capping,” which is what the kids say to call out someone for lying. Kemba Walker followed up Brown’s tweet to say that Thompson is indeed loved in the Boston locker room.
we love TT https://t.co/mGOrw1IRLU
— Kemba Walker (@KembaWalker) March 23, 2021
Thompson struggled in his early days as a member of the Celtics, but turned things around as the season went on and is averaging 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds over 36 games. He hasn’t played since March 14 due to health and safety protocols, and will miss his sixth straight game Wednesday night when the Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks.