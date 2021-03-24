BOSTON (CBS) — James White is likely staying put in New England.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that White is “expected” to re-sign with the Patriots. Fowler said the deal should be done “pretty soon.”

White, 29, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Patriots, with whom he’s been a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

A fourth-round pick in 2014 out of Wisconsin, White essentially redshirted his rookie year, when Shane Vereen handled pass-catching duties out of the backfield. White began to get regular playing time in 2015, and he’s averaged 727 yards from scrimmage and 5.8 touchdowns per season since then.

His best season came in 2018, when he rushed for 425 yards and five touchdowns while amassing 751 receiving yards and scoring seven touchdowns through the air.

The Florida native missed some time in 2020 while dealing with the tragic death of his father from a car accident that also left his mother injured.

White was a captain for the Patriots from 2018 through 2020, and he’s regarded as the unofficial co-MVP of Super Bowl LI. Though the official award went to Tom Brady, White was outstanding that night against the Falcons, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 29 yards and two more touchdowns (including the game-winner in overtime), and scoring a critical two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

In 12 playoff games, White has 506 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns as well as 146 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

The Patriots have been busy in signing players this offseason, both in free agency and from their own roster, as the team tries to bounce back from the 7-9 record in 2020.