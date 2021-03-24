BOSTON (CBS) — Eversource customers can expect to pay more on their electricity bill starting in April. The company sent a letter to customers saying that the average residential customer will see an increase of more than $5.
"We would like to inform you that the annual Revenue Decoupling Mechanism (RDM) Charge and Transmission Charge will be reflected in your bill on or after April 1," the letter states. "Depending on your rate class, residential customers that use an average of 550 kWh monthly, will see an increase of about $5.52 on your April bill, or between 4% and 4.2%. "
Eversource said it postponed the charge from January to April because of the pandemic.
The annual RDM and Transmission charge covers maintenance and upgrades to Eversource’s transmission system and its energy efficiency programs.
"We know any rate increase is difficult — especially when people are using more energy working and studying from home," Eversource said.
