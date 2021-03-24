Duxbury High School Fires Head Football Coach Over Anti-Semitic Play CallsDuxbury High School "severed ties" with Dave Maimaron as football coach and canceled the team's next scheduled game as a result of players using anti-Semitic language on the field. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

15 minutes ago

'Don't Quit': Norah O'Donnell's Advice For Young Women LeadersFor Women's History Month, CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell gives advice to young women looking to become leaders.

2 hours ago

Patriots Offensive Lineman Justin Herron Honored As Hero After Breaking Up Sexual Assault In Tempe, ArizonaJustin Herron was going for a walk in a park in Tempe, Arizona when he heard a woman screaming for help. He rushed over and along with another man, broke up a sexual assault of a 71-year-old woman. On Wednesday, the Tempe Police Department honored Herron as a hero.

2 hours ago

Kyle Van Noy Not Worried About Rejoining Patriots After Trash-Talking Team Last YearKyle Van Noy is back with New England, and doesn't seem to worried about smoothing things over with Cam Newton and others after things got a bit chippy between the Patriots and Dolphins last season.

4 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 24Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago