BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,865 new confirmed COVID cases and 54 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 584,024 while the total number of deaths is 16,632.
There were 106,349 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.23%.
There are 628 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, an increase of 20 since Tuesday.
There are an estimated 27,374 active cases in Massachusetts.