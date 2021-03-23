BOSTON (CBS) — Ted Karras is back with the Patriots, eager to show Bill Belichick that he belongs along the offensive line. Having spent his first four seasons in New England, Karras is well aware that he’s still got to go out and prove it to Belichick.

The Patriots signed Karras early in the free agency process, a move that was believed to signal an eventual departure by starting center David Andrews. The versatile Karras would be a solid replacement for Andrews, having started 32 games at center over the last two seasons for the Patriots and Miami Dolphins. But a few days later, Andrews was back in the fold with a new four-year deal from New England.

That has put Karras’ role with his new/old team in flux. He left Miami after serving as the team’s starting center and a team captain, and will now have to prove himself in New England along a pretty loaded offensive line.

That may not sit well with some players, but it doesn’t sound like that is bothering Karras at all.

“Nothing is ever promised in this organization. I got the opportunity with the contract and I’ll have to earn any role I get,” he told reporters Tuesday morning. “I’m going to have to fight to contribute.

“I’m so happy for David, great football player and a great friend,” he said of Andrews. “I’m excited to play with him, play next to him and work toward winning as many games as we can.”

Karras said he experienced a lot of growth in his one season with Miami. His captaincy showed just how much he contributes in a leadership role, something the Patriots are not short on along the offensive front. That leadership will continue to show when Karras lines up anywhere he’s told when he reports for duty in New England.

“I’ll play any position to survive in this league if they give me a job. I’ll play any position and work hard to be a contributor to this team,” he said. “I’m glad to be back. We have a lot of serious football players and a lot of talented players. We have to come together to contribute to winning as many football games as possible. It’s time to come in and work.”