SHREWSBURY (CBS) – Seven children and a bus driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday after a school bus and tractor trailer crashed in Shrewsbury.
It happened around 9 a.m. on the eastbound side of Route 20. The bus was transporting students to Al-Hamra Academy.
There were 10 children total on the bus at the time of the crash.
Shrewsbury Police said the injuries were not believed to be serious.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.