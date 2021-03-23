BOSTON (CBS) — Regal movie theaters are set to reopen in the United States next month. Parent company Cineworld Group said Tuesday that a limited number of theaters will open for “Godzilla vs. Kong” on April 2, followed by a wider reopening for “Mortal Kombat” on April 16.
Regal's website lists 10 locations in Massachusetts including Boston, Bellingham, Hyannis, Lanesboro, Mashpee, Swansea, Kingston, Marlboro, Springfield and Taunton, as well as in Concord, Hooksett and Newington, New Hampshire. More reopening details will be shared on Regal's website.
Regal began reopening some movie theaters last summer but temporarily shut down all locations in the United States and United Kingdom in October amid fears that the company wouldn't survive the toll the pandemic has taken on the entertainment industry.
"We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve," said Mooky Greidinger, Chief Executive Officer of Cineworld, in a statement. "With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience. With capacity restrictions expanding to 50% or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets.
Last week, AMC announced 98% of its theaters were back open, including nine of 10 in Massachusetts.