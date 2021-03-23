BOSTON (CBS) — There was quite a bit of skepticism and doubt in New England over the past several months with regard to how free agents might view the situation in Foxboro. With an unimpressive 7-9 season in the first year after losing Tom Brady in the books, some pessimism was pervasive for the first time in a very long time.

Fortunately for any Gloomy Guses out there, Kendrick Bourne is ready to inject an overwhelming flood of optimism into the picture.

The newest Patriots receiver is, quite obviously, excited to join New England. The healthy contract given to him — which will pay him $5.25 million in year one — certainly contributes to that feeling, but the 26-year-old has some genuine excitement for what the Patriots can be in 2021.

“They don’t do that,” Bourne said on Adam Schefter’s podcast, regarding the Patriots’ free-agent spending spree. “So something special is about to happen. They did something different, so there’s gonna be a good result in what they did. You know, they’re taking a risk bringing us all in here, and they don’t do that. So we have to make sure as this free-agent class that we were worth what they brought. That’s why they paid us.”

The Patriots, of course, spent big in free agency, signing Bourne and Nelson Agholor at receiver, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith at tight end, Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy at linebacker, Jalen Mills in the defensive backfield, and a trio of defensive linemen in Henry Anderson, Davon Godchaux, and Montravius Adams. Bourne said he mostly met all of the free agents for the first time when they made their trips to Foxboro, but he already got the sense that a movement has begun.

“Everybody was dope. Everybody was authentic. It was just a great time. You could see that this is gonna glue well,” he said. “Everybody they brought in is prepared. You could feel the energy of everyone, how serious it’s gonna be. But at the same time, we’re going to have fun.”

Bourne, who played in Super Bowl LIV for the 49ers, said that his aim in joining New England is to get back to the sport’s biggest stage.

“It was really exciting. I’m a part of a group, and I really want to do my part, pull my weight, and do whatever I need to do to help us get back to Super Bowl caliber,” he said. “And that’s all my goal is.”

Bourne also believes that it can happen quickly, too.

“Just what you said, man, who they’re bringing in. They don’t do that. They got big plans. Building around Cam [Newton] and stuff like that, man. So they have good pieces already with guys there, and so they’re just putting in the pieces that they’re missing, man,” Bourne said. “And I feel like the picks they made were awesome. And we haven’t even seen the draft yet, so it’s exciting, man. And I believe, like you just said, one year, we’re going to have a good record in the beginning. We gotta start fast. We gotta come out there ready. Each free agent gotta know the playbook, gotta be ready, and make it seem like we’ve been there already. So it’s exciting, man.”