MILTON (CBS) – A massive, fast moving fire destroyed a school under construction in Milton overnight.
Firefighters found flames tearing through the old function hall on Central Avenue when they arrived around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
There was heavy fire in the attic and they say it was too dangerous for them to stay inside.
No one was hurt and there’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.
What we know:
— No one was hurt.
— The building used to be a function hall.
— It was under construction.
— Signs on the property say a Goddard School (preschool/day care) was coming soon.
— It is now a total loss.
— The cause of the fire is under investigation. @wbz https://t.co/ggwMHwzcPK pic.twitter.com/Zn0Ju70jaR
— Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) March 23, 2021
