CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Milton News

MILTON (CBS) – A massive, fast moving fire destroyed a school under construction in Milton overnight.

Firefighters found flames tearing through the old function hall on Central Avenue when they arrived around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

There was heavy fire in the attic and they say it was too dangerous for them to stay inside.

No one was hurt and there’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.

The building, which was set to be a new Goddard School for pre-school and day care, is a total loss.

CBSBoston.com Staff