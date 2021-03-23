CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 29 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Boston Celtics 132-126 in overtime.

Dillon Brooks added 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Grizzlies won for the third time in four games.

Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 19 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 27 points, and Jeff Teague finished with a season-high 26 points.

Robert Williams III had 17, and Marcus Smart scored 16.

